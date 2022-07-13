Bengal BJP || BJP MLAs of the state have to be present in Kolkata on July 16, why this instruction?

#Kolkata: The party has directed all BJP MLAs in the state to appear in Kolkata on July 16. Presidential election on July 18. Just one day before that, a special training camp will be held in Kolkata on Sunday, July 18. This camp will provide training on how to vote. Experts will give hands-on lessons. This special training camp has been organized on behalf of Gerua Shibir so that not a single vote of the party people’s representatives is wasted.

Many members of the state assembly are new. They do not have the experience to vote in the presidential election. According to party sources, the training will be held at the Nizam’s Palace next Sunday. Opposition Trinamool Congress MLAs, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have already been asked by lawmakers to support NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on behalf of the state BJP.

In this context, Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee said, ‘BJP has made politics with the request to support Draupadi Murmu. Opposition presidential candidate is seeking the support of 294 MLAs by holding a meeting with party representatives at a private hotel. Raising this question, Perth Chatterjee said, ‘First they have to ensure the vote of their own MLAs. They don’t need to worry about the decision of the grassroots. The Padma Shibir has issued a whip to ensure that not a single vote of party representatives is wasted in the presidential election as well as to ensure that no one is absent on election day.

The BJP now has 60 members in the assembly. However, the BJP leadership is worried about the absence of some MLAs and MPs during a courtesy call on the party’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmur at a private luxury hotel in Kolkata on Tuesday. In this regard, BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that the party was investigating why they were absent despite the party’s message to be present. But we are hopeful that everyone will take part in the vote.

