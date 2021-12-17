Bengal Bjp: BJP wants force in panchayat polls to provoke memory, will change decision in division bench?

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has rejected the BJP’s demand for a Central Force in the Kolkata Municipal Election. The High Court has relied on the state police to conduct the elections. After that, the BJP has applied to the division bench of the High Court. At the hearing of the case on Friday, the BJP’s lawyer claimed, “The post-poll unrest is still going on. If BJP candidates in 142 centers are in the ruling party However, the division bench of the High Court has not yet issued any order in this regard.

BJP lawyer Dhiraj Trivedi told a division bench of the Chief Justice of the High Court, “Any voter will go to the booth to cast his vote in the face of threats!” What will happen if you return from the booth without voting with threats! The atmosphere of fear is present, how is free voting possible! The law and order situation was not so bad then. And today’s High Court-ordered post-poll unrest record clearly shows violence figures. Surprisingly, the central forces did not want a commission.

The BJP further alleged that the state had assured security in the 2016 panchayat elections. But what happened in that panchayat election, everyone knows today. So the BJP has no confidence in the assurance of the state. Every day cases are being filed in the High Court. Political activists are not being allowed to enter anywhere even after the court order. At the moment, a single bench of the High Court has failed to consider the situation in the state, Kolkata.

The BJP’s lawyer also questioned the central forces, citing the turnout in Kolkata. He said, “The turnout in Kolkata is gradually declining. It has dropped to around 50%. The Gerua camp is worried about whether the division bench will accept the BJP’s argument after the single bench’s observation. Hearing again at 2 pm. On Thursday, the commission and the state unanimously told the court that the security arrangements made for the by-elections were sufficient. Based on that assurance, the single bench of the High Court has thwarted the demand of the central forces.