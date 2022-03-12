Bengal BJP || BJP’s Deucha-Pachami campaign, Nabanna campaign also discussed with MLAs and MPs in March

#Kolkata: Various issues were discussed at the BJP meeting at Nizam Palace on Friday. The message of the party legislators is to stop the anger with the district committees and district presidents in the districts. Instructed to talk to district functionaries on their own initiative.

According to party sources, the meeting was also to increase public relations in the assembly-based wards. The movement has to be organized in an area based manner. District coordination committees will be formed. The coordination committee will be announced after Holi, he told the participants in the state leadership meeting. The state leadership also directed the MLAs to continue their movement based on issues. The meeting also discussed the Nabanna campaign. Although the date is not final, sources said that preparations are being made for the Nabanna campaign in April.

Read more: Big announcement about employment! The state will give jobs to the youth after training

After the swing, the BJP is going on a Deucha-Pachami campaign with all the MLAs and MPs this month. The industrial policy of the state government is not being followed in the case of Deucha Pachami. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. Although the date is not final, Deucha-Pachami campaign will be launched against the state government this month, said Shuvendu Adhikari. Explaining that no compromise will be made against the Trinamool Congress, BJP state president Sukant Majumder said, “We will hold regular meetings with the party leadership and BJP MLAs every two months.” According to Shuvendu Adhikari, we will organize the movement as the party says.

Read more: Will the weather change again in the state before the swing? The weather office forecast …

The state leadership also gave a clear message that there would be no compromise in the movement against the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress. According to the BJP leadership, the BJP will not do the way the opposition used to do politics in the ‘setting’. No matter how much resistance we have against the ruling party, we will take to the streets in protest. The state leadership of the BJP sat in a meeting with the people’s representatives at the Nizam’s Palace on Friday evening. The party leadership clarified the need to organize a movement against the Trinamool Congress there. The meeting directed the district legislators and the organizing committee to meet the concerned legislators in the district to quell the resentment, sources said. The Gerua camp is now desperate to consolidate its political ground before the 2024 elections.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: March 12, 2022, 11:01 IST

Tags: BJP