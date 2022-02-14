Bengal Bjp | Cpim: Trinamool is irresistible, leftists are leaving BJP and becoming opposition again!

#Kolkata: The dream was to seize power in Bengal. But in the last assembly elections, the BJP had to stop at only 6 seats dreaming of 200 seats. Not only that, in the few by-elections that have taken place since then, the Gerua camp has been defeated by the grassroots. Despite this, BJP is now the main opposition party in Bengal. There is now no Left or Congress representative in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. But is the BJP gradually losing its place in the opposition? After the Calcutta pre-election, this time the same trend was maintained as a result of four municipal corporations. He also explained that the Left is reviving in the opposition.

However, Mamata magic is still in vogue in Bengal. And this is the first time that Siliguri Puranigam came into the hands of the grassroots. And the BJP, which emerged as an opposition party in the assembly, has practically been dusted off. In terms of the results of the last assembly elections, the BJP was ahead in almost all the wards of Siliguri Purnigam. Trinamool’s triumph in the remaining three Purnigams. But significantly, the BJP is gradually disappearing from the opposition. And again the left is occupying the place of the opposition.

Some sections of the political circles say that the Trinamool vs. Left Front is now fighting directly in many places. Left Front leaders, activists and candidates in the four municipal corporations and the rest of the municipalities are also trying to jump.

The results of 32 out of 33 seats in Chandannagar were announced today. It has been postponed due to the departure of a ward candidate. Trinamool has won in 31 out of 33 wards. On the other hand, the Left candidate has won in only one ward. In other words, the triumph of the grassroots in Chandannagar too.

Read more: What is running on the road! What happened in Pingla centered on a lorry, eye-popping

On the other hand, in Siliguri, 36 wards have come under the control of Trinamool. BJP got 5, CPM got 4, Congress got 1. In Asansol, the Trinamool has already won 64 seats.

Out of 108 wards of Asansol Purnigam, Trinamool won 91 seats, BJP won 8 seats, Left won two seats, Congress won three seats, CPIM won two seats and others won one seat. Green storm in Bidhannagar is also in the polls. The Trinamool Congress has won 39 out of 41 seats. Congress got 1 seat. Independent got 1 seat. Trinamool is going to form a board in Asansol Purnigam.



Read more: Who is in the masnad of Bidhannagar? Out of Mamta’s house what Krishna Chakraborty said ….

An analysis of the results of the Calcutta pre-poll shows that the Left was in second place in Kolkata’s 65 seats. The BJP was in second place in 48 wards, the Congress in second place in 18 seats and the non-party candidates in second place in five wards. Part of the political establishment is saying that there is a real resurgence of the Left. Which was somewhat similar in the last by-elections.

The BJP, however, is still making allegations of terrorism on a daily basis. However, it is not soaking wet. Because the ‘rise’ of the Left is also a matter of practice now in the election of the Pur Nigam. Though BJP state president Sukant Majumder has complained, the Trinamool is pushing the Left to stop the BJP. Sukanta has made the same complaint about the results of the four pre-polls as he did after the announcement of the results of the Calcutta pre-poll. In his words, “there are no people in the leftist propaganda. He is walking around with four or five people in hand. But getting votes! It’s incredible. When they hit the grassroots, they are giving two to the left.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 14, 2022, 15:31 IST

Tags: BJP, TMC, West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election 2022