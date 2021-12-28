Bengal BJP: Emphasis on youth, Bengal BJP leadership at all levels to change the age limit

#Kolkata: The emphasis in youth is on the BJP leadership. The party (Bengal BJP) has replaced Dilip Ghosh as the state president with a relatively young state president, Sukant Majumder. This time, Gerua Shibir wants to emphasize the youth in the age limit of Mandal Youth and District Youth Presidents. The maximum age for Mandal Youth President is 30. The maximum age for district youth president is 32. Age of State Youth Officers 35. The BJP leadership is on its way to raising the maximum age of BJP district president to 45 years. A full district committee of all levels has to be formed by January 10. BJP all-India general secretary BL Santosh has directed to form all the zonal committees by January 30, according to BJP sources.

How to make the organization stronger at a special secret meeting of the organization at the National Library on Monday. According to BJP sources, BL Santosh has given a bunch of instructions to make the party movement-oriented by repairing organizational errors as well as those discussions. Since the BJP is the main opposition party in the state, the Gerua camp wants to rely on ‘young faces’ to keep the party moving. That’s why BL’s instruction to bring young faces to the forefront. BL Santosh emphasized on young leadership at a secret BJP organizational meeting at the National Library on Monday.

Besides, the meeting also directed the state leadership to take necessary steps to find out the organizational shortcomings in the upcoming municipal elections in Kolkata, where the party was weakened due to the party’s collapse in the forthcoming municipal elections. BL Santosh said that special emphasis would be laid on the news of party sources, organizational experience and Michelle’s youth.

A meeting of the National Library on Monday also directed the party to start agitation on various issues from the beginning of the new year by completing the work of forming all party committees immediately. It is learned that the message was also conveyed to the general public across the state about the opportunities available in all the central projects through intensive public relations. At the Hastings office on Sunday, many expressed outrage that the ruling party’s terror was one of the reasons for the party’s defeat in front of the front-line leaders of the Gerua camp with the defeated BJP candidates in Kolkata. Many defeated BJP candidates also told the media that some members of the party were sabotaged. The state leadership has also been advised to be vigilant so that no one from the party opposes the party.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI