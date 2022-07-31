Bengal BJP Formed Committee to plan out month long protest activity in Bengal and Delhi Blue print made! The heat of the corruption movement is now in Delhi! Ocher camp in full swing – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The movement on the issue of corruption is no longer confined to Bengal, tomorrow the BJP MPs of Bengal will hold a sit-in program on this issue at the foot of the Gandhi statue in Delhi. According to BJP sources, on Monday, state BJP president and Balurghat MP Sukant Majumder along with the saffron camp MPs of Bengal will sit on dharna at the foot of the Gandhi statue in Delhi to demand the teacher appointment corruption and the removal of the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee (SSC Scam Agitation).

The Bengal BJP formed a special committee to protest against the recent teacher recruitment corruption in the state. According to BJP sources, this special committee has been formed with a combination of old and new leaders. Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato is the convener. Along with him, seven Morcha presidents, state office bearers and MPs have been appointed on special duties. A movement will be organized against the corruption of the ruling party in Bengal. It is reported that Bengal BJP has formed a new committee with the aim of creating the outline of the movement.

BJP will hold continuous dharna program in Kolkata from Monday. The sit-in will continue for three hours every day. The movement will continue in the state on the issue of corruption. Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has already been arrested in the teacher recruitment corruption case. A huge amount of money was recovered. Although the former minister made a clear claim that this money is not his (SSC Scam Agitation).

According to BJP sources, Ward Ward Street Corner will be organized till August 5, block level meetings and processions will be held from August 6 to 18. Then from August 18 to 23, the ‘Jail Bharo Abhiyan’ will be held across the state. All in all, the blue print of the movement has already been determined. In the coming days, SSC Scam Agitation is going to focus on this corruption issue.

