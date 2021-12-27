Bengal BJP: ‘Ghost in the mustard’, candidates have given ‘serious’ reasons for the loss to the BJP leadership!

#Kolkata: The dissenting candidates are in the BJP (Bengal BJP) meeting. Ghosts hidden in mustard. Complaints to the leadership are from some of the defeated candidates in the Calcutta by-elections. State President Sukant Majumder assured to take action.

In a review meeting held at the Hastings office on Sunday after the collapse of the Kolkata city elections, the defeated candidates made a number of allegations to the BJP leadership about the ruling party’s terrorism. Besides, many have opposed the party from weak organizations and even from within the party. Many of the defeated candidates also complained.

Such as Anushree Chatterjee. BJP candidate in ward no. He told the media, “I have told the leadership that the organization needs to be strengthened. However, it must be seen that there are no ghosts in the mustard.

Why bad results in the polls? Some of the BJP candidates who lost the ‘ghost in mustard’ complaint openly expressed their anger to Amit Malviya, Agnimitra Paul and other leaders. BJP upset in Calcutta civil war. Only three words in hand. The BJP is virtually collapsing. The situation of the party is worse than what the BJP got in the Ekushey assembly election. BJP meeting in Hastings on Sunday to analyze the reasons for the rate. Sources said that the leadership has promised to repair the defects. The defeated candidates were also informed from today’s meeting that the organization will be spread in their respective wards keeping in view the faces of the defeated candidates in the coming days.

Pratap Bandyopadhyay, one of the responsible leaders of the Calcutta pre-poll, was absent from the meeting which was held today to review the reasons for the pre-poll rate. According to sources, every defeated candidate in the meeting pointed out the organizational weakness. They also accused a section of the party of anti-party activities.

BJP state president Sukant Majumder, however, said there was no denying that there were organizational weaknesses. However, he also made it clear that anti-party activities would not be tolerated. We are keeping an eye on everything. Meanwhile, one of the spokespersons of Trinamool Congress, Kunal Ghosh’s sarcasm, Padma Shibir dreamed of winning Ekushey Banga. Push the Assembly vote. Then in the pre-poll of Calcutta. Now the rest of the pre-vote ‘. The top leadership of the BJP has given the message that it will unite in the coming days by correcting the faults and errors to turn the tide of education from the Kolkata pre-poll. Only time will tell how useful that message is.