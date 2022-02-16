Bengal Bjp: Instructions to save EVMs in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri! What will happen this time?

#Kolkata: The state BJP (Bengal BJP) has filed four separate cases alleging terrorism in the elections of four Purnigams. A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava heard two of the cases on Wednesday. At the hearing, lawyer Sabyasachi Chatterjee asked questions on behalf of the petitioner. This time, the BJP appealed to the court against the central forces in the 108 municipal polls.

The vote will be on February 28. Petition to deploy central forces at least 72 hours before the election. The BJP’s lawyer has requested the central government to check the identity cards of the voters. They also complained of violating the code of conduct.

The BJP demanded that an impartial observer and a neutral micro-observer be appointed. In Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri, Chandannagar polls, the court order was not complied with, therefore Gerua Shibir has also applied for action against the commission. They have also raised allegations of unrest and violence in the 4th general election.



The BJP has also complained of not allowing nominations to be submitted in multiple municipalities including Bajwaj, Tarakeswar and Dinhata. The High Court has summoned the affidavits of the state and state election commissions on the basis of multiple public interest litigation allegations. The Chief Justice’s Division Bench of the High Court has asked for an affidavit by February 21.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice’s Division Bench has directed the CPIM candidate in Bidhannagar Ward No. 32 to provide security. 4 Instructions to preserve CC camera footage of Purnigam votes and to preserve all voting documents. The BJP has also raised the issue of Dwijen Mukherjee’s vote in the court, alleging widespread terrorism against the ruling party in the four Purnigam elections in the state. At the same time, the BJP demanded that central forces be deployed in the 108 municipal elections in the state to curb terrorism. After hearing questions from BJP lawyers, the division bench of the chief justice directed to keep EVMs in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri reserved.

