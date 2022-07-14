Bengal Bjp: Modi’s minister dismisses allegations of state corruption BJP in discomfort

#Kolkata: There are no written allegations of corruption in the central project in West Bengal panchayats, said Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Minister of State for Central Panchayats and Rural Development. The minister’s cleansing of the state with a one-hundred-day work stoppage, not a shutdown, has been suspended for the time being. As soon as the report of the investigation committee is received, it will be resumed. The Center has stopped paying for the 100-day work of the state panchayat office. The arrears of 6 months are not available. While the state ruling party is targeting the BJP from the Chief Minister over the politics of revenge against the Center, the BJP alleges that the state panchayat office has become a habit of the state government without accounting for the mountainous corruption and misappropriation of money allocated for the central project.

The center does not want to stop anyone’s money. However, the center will ask for his account if he gives money. In fact, the ruling party of the state is siphoning the money from the Trinamool Central project and using it for party work. We want it to stop. That is what the Center has done. BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claims that on the one hand, the name of the central project is being changed. The state has embezzled the money of one hundred days’ work by making a fake master roll. The ruling party of the state is playing the final game with the job card. The Center has directed to stop the money only after receiving specific complaints in this regard. There is no political revenge with this.

Union Panchayat Minister Patil came to the state and gave a ‘clean chit’ to the state government in the midst of this pressure from the Center and the state government to stop panchayat corruption and 100 days of work. Union Minister of State for Panchayats and Rural Development Kapil Moreshwar Patil has arrived in Kolkata to take part in a three-day program of the South Kolkata Party. Regarding panchayat corruption, the minister’s clear reply was, “My office has no written complaint about corruption. I will look into the complaint. At the same time, Patil added, “Complaints have come from different states of the country about 100 days of work. Complaints have also come from my state of Maharashtra. Here I have received allegations of renaming the central project. An inquiry has been ordered as per rules. Once the report is received, it will be restarted. We didn’t stop the money. For now, it’s on hold. “

On the other hand, the Union Ministry of Panchayats and Rural Development wants to inaugurate the central project of the panchayat in the hands of the Prime Minister. “The villagers do not understand that the central government is doing the project even though it is a centrally allocated project in the village. Therefore, the ministry has started thinking about whether all the inaugurations can be done virtually in the hands of the prime minister centrally,” he said. However, the opposition did not shy away from attacking Patil’s remarks. Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 14, 2022, 10:10 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Gram Panchayat, West Bengal Government