Bengal BJP rejects party minister’s statement on corruption issue – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- Context – Corruption. The Bengal BJP (BJP) rejected the sensational demands of the Central Panchayat State Minister in discomfort. He has no complaints about corruption in central schemes in panchayats of Bengal. Union Panchayat State Minister Kapil Moreshwar Patil made such a claim in front of the media when he came to Kolkata.

Be it PM Awas Yojana or 100 days of work, changing the name of central projects, corruption, raising the tone against the government and the ruling party Trinamool Congress, opposition leaders Subvendu Adhikari, Sukant Majumder, Dilip Ghosh and other leaders of the Padma camp are constantly attacking. . Not only Bengal BJP leaders, but almost all the central leaders of BJP also talk about the corruption of the ruling party and the government. In response to a question from the journalists there, in this context, the Minister of State for Panchayat Department of the Modi government made a sensational claim, “Nothing is known yet. I have not received any complaints. If you know anything, tell me. I will investigate.”

Read more– Are friends made easily? And what if the name starts with ‘R’?

And the state BJP, feeling uncomfortable with this comment of the minister of the central panchayat office, dismissed the demand of the party minister’s statement. State President Sukanta Majumder said, ‘He is the state minister. He doesn’t know. Ask Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh, you will know about all the corruption. We have written to Delhi about the rampant corruption in Panchayats. It is clear that there has been corruption. Wait, you will know everything in due time’. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Recently, a delegation from the Central Panchayat and Rural Development Department came to the state to monitor corruption. BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh also questioned the role of that delegation. Dilip Ghosh’s statement, “After the party given by the BDOs, they left the state with a certificate”. And in this context, state BJP president Sukant Majumder said, ‘The state administration and BDOs have now become party slaves. The government is trying to cover up corruption’. Sukant Majumder also claims, ‘All officials are not equal. The central delegation has found evidence of corruption at the Panchayat level in Grameganj of Bengal in the report submitted to the Centre.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 16, 2022, 07:47 IST

Tags: BJP