Bengal Bjp: Special 19 target, Bengal BJP’s new surprise ’emigration’! Strong agitation in Gerua camp

#Kolkata: In the year 2024, the special public relations program of Gerua Shibir is in full swing. Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh, however, said, ‘BJP is a circus party in Bengal. Just doing cheap politics. There is no discussion about the economic and social problems of the people. The BJP wants to come to the light of propaganda only by showing people. In the coming days, the fact that the people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee will be proved again.

BJP’s special 19 in 24. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has a special focus on 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal. The BJP is already in the field to strengthen these seats. Tool public relations. Target 24, Lok Sabha Maharan. The BJP is already gearing up. The BJP won 18 seats in the 19th Lok Sabha polls. This time 19 more centers are under their special attention. Apart from the seats won in the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will pay special attention to these 19 constituencies.

Special attention to which 19 centers? According to BJP sources, the seats in which the BJP lost by a narrow margin in the last Lok Sabha elections. Although there is a possibility of victory, the BJP candidates were defeated. Or the BJP was completely optimistic about winning. The BJP is paying special attention to 19 such seats in the first phase. BJP state president Sukant Majumder said, “Apart from the BJP leadership in Bengal, Union ministers and skilled organizers will take part in the ‘Prabas’ program.” We won 16 seats in this state in the last Lok Sabha elections. This time it will be 25 ‘.

According to political observers, the rise of the BJP in the state in the 19th century. But after that the dream of winning Ekushey Banga was shattered. Since then, the BJP has lost one vote after another in the state. From there, special public relations programs are aimed at strengthening the team. At the same time, due to the new controversy and change of party, the BJP is practically unsettled. In this situation, the Panchayat vote is followed by the year and then the Lok Sabha vote in 2024. So the BJP is already taking the field to turn around.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 04, 2022, 16:53 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, BJP, TMC