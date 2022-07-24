Bengal BJP | SSC Scam: ‘BJP’ on Arpita’s face after being arrested! Sukantar countered, ‘where did so much rice come from’?

#Kolkata: ‘I am innocent. I have been framed. This is a big move by BJP. Arpita Mukherjee, who was arrested by the ED, shouted in front of the media. Regarding Arpita’s claim, BJP state president Sukant Majumder asked, ‘Where did the huge amount of ‘rice’ of 21 crore rupees in his flat come from? Answer him. BJP has no role behind the arrest of Arpita or Partha Chatterjee.’

On the other hand, regarding the arrest of Partha-Arpita, the leader of the opposition party in the state, Subvendu Adhikari, targeted the ruling party Trinamool Congress with a suggestive comment, ‘This is just the tip of the iceberg. Sebe toh saw the trailer, picture avi baki hai.” Meanwhile, the state BJP planned to bring Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state to hold meetings in the two Bengals soon after the arrest of Minister Partha Chatterjee. Amit Shah can visit the state only after the Badal session ends.

Also read: The ‘bag’ found in Arpita’s house, explosive Dilip Ghosh about SSC case money!

BJP state president Sukant Majumder hinted at Amit Shah’s visit to the state to close associates at the National Library’s Bhasha Bhavan hall. Sukanth also said that the state leadership has already applied to the Union Home Minister in this regard.

Read more: That SSKM, admitted to Perth after arrest, ED before High Court at night! Special Bench Petition

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, about 27 hours of tension and the end of the Cold War, ED arrested Partha Chattopadhyay. Mamata said from Trinamool’s July 1 platform, if there is corruption in the appointment of teachers, the real culprits will be punished. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the accused and his lawyer will answer what the ED is saying in the corruption investigation. The party will not comment on this. But in any case, the beleaguered BJP state leadership is buoyed by Parthar’s arrest. The ocher camp has made it clear that it will use corruption as a tool before 2024.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 24, 2022, 11:33 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal BJP, SSC Scam, Sukanta Majumdar