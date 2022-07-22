Bengal Bjp: target panchayat vote, BJP’s weapon to reach the people Tricolor Yatra!

#Kolkata: Ahead of Independence Day, ahead of panchayat elections in the state, the BJP will go door-to-door campaigning with the national flag to boost public relations. This campaign across the country is called “Ghar Ghar Teranga Yatra”. The name of this program in the state is Bari Bari Teranga Yatra. This program will be celebrated from 13 to 15 August across the country. However, keeping in mind the panchayat elections in the state, it has been decided to hold this program for seven days from August 9 to August 15. The BJP will hold a meeting at the National Library in Alipore tomorrow to finalize the organizational and campaigning program for the panchayat polls in the state.

What is BJP’s Tricolor Yatra and why?

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the various programs being celebrated across the country for the last one year will culminate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, Independence Day. And, BJP has taken several plans to make this closing ceremony attractive. Ghar Ghar Teranga Yatra is one such program. The objectives of this program are twofold 1) In view of the next 24th Lok Sabha elections, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, the central government is organizing the Azadi Ka Amrut Mohotsav programme, to promote nationalistic nationalism across the country. 2) To increase the public relations of the party in state by state elections like Vidhan Sabha, Panchayat and Nagar Nigam before the 24th Lok Sabha polls.

Panchayat polls in this state next year. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on 24, the political circles feel that it will play a decisive role in capturing the political ground at the grassroots level in the state’s districts. Especially, after losing its bid to form the government in the 21st assembly polls in the state, the BJP needs to strengthen its foothold before standing on the battlefield of the 24th. For that purpose, BJP wants to use this central program to reach every house.

BJP claims that the Prime Minister and the party think that the people of this state have contributed more to the country’s independence than any other state in the country. Just as the history of independence needs to be preserved, its glory story needs to be propagated to the people of the state and the story of “sacrifice” of its heroic forefathers for the country needs to be remembered. The BJP wants to go door to door to say goodbye to the people so that all the people of the state can participate in this celebration of the center.

The BJP and the central government want the people of the country to hoist the national flag at their homes on their own initiative from 13 to 15 August. In that case, they can also buy the national flag from the BJP workers for just 30 rupees. Trinamool, however, says that it is like killing two birds with one stone for BJP. Seeing the condition of the organization in the state, the Center does not want to fund the state BJP any more. As a result, the state BJP now has to focus on fundraising for the party’s panchayat elections, in addition to public relations. However, BJP does not want to pay attention to this complaint of Trinamool. Prannoy Roy, a state leader of the BJP, said that the BJP has not yet become such a bankrupt party like the Trinamool that it has to fund the party by selling the national flag. There are many places in the district, where people eagerly want to take flags home. But, it is difficult to get tickets in the area. That’s why we thought of selling tickets. It is not a matter of forcing anyone.

