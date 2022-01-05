Bengal BJP: This time ‘secret’ meeting of ‘experienced’ is in Bengal BJP! The new storm is inside the Gerua camp

#Kolkata: At the moment, there is a lot of confusion in the state about the situation inside the Gerua camp. Many are leaving the WhatsApp group one by one as the instructions of the top BJP leaders are not desirable. There are even rumors in various sections of the BJP that various secret meetings are going on. Meanwhile, BJP leader Pratap Bandopadhyay and former state committee member Sameeran Sahara were in a ‘secret’ meeting at the home of BJP (Bengal BJP) leader Jayaprakash Majumder in Salt Lake on Tuesday. Normally the speculation has started, but what other thoughts Pratap, Jayaprakash?

Although Pratap Bandopadhyay is the original BJP leader, he did not get a place in the state committee this time. Jayaprakash also lost his post without a spokesperson. Then the speculation started surrounding this meeting. However, at the end of the meeting, Pratap Banerjee said that he only came to have tea. Joy Prakash also said, “Everyone came to discuss politics. Pratap Bandyopadhyay and Sameeran Saha have both been BJP workers for the last 30-35 years. At present, Pratap Banerjee is probably the oldest activist in the state BJP. Sahiran Saha followed him. Today, the BJP has become the main opposition party in West Bengal, but the role of those behind it is self-sacrificing.

Pratap Bandopadhyay had a discussion with Joy Prakash Majumdar for about a couple of hours. As he was leaving, Pratap Babu said, “There is no meeting. No one will go to anyone’s house? No talking about anything. No doubt, I came to have tea. ” However, the meeting has embarrassed the state BJP leadership.

In this regard, BJP state president Sukant Majumder said, “Those who have joined the new committee need experience. So those who have experience, inspire others with knowledge. Someone can go to someone’s house to have tea. Those who have gone, they can tell. Meetings are not against any party. “On the other hand, BJP all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh said,” Meetings can happen. Like me, not everyone stands on the street and holds a meeting. Someone can do it if they have a separate meeting. ”