Bengal Bjp: Want to work for ‘Nation with Nomo’? BJP is giving opportunity by agreement! What to do?

#Kolkata: Preparations for formulating the strategy started in Padma Shibir almost two years before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the national level, the BJP’s strategy-making team has issued recruitment notices for various posts in ‘Nation with Nomo’. Gerua Shibir has issued a notification to recruit applicants from Bengal for various posts quickly.

In the initial phase, about 500 people will be recruited for ‘Nation with Nomo’. Although that appointment is contractual. That agreement will remain in force until April 2024. Associate, Senior Associate and Manager of various project teams will be appointed. This special team will work in different places starting from Campaign Strategy, Team Co-ordination, Coordination.

According to BJP sources, appointments will be made at the state and national levels from the booth level. In this case highly educated workers must know Bengali. This has already been notified on LinkedIn. Many have also applied.

Incidentally, in recent times, the BJP is the party that has spent the most money on advertising on Facebook and social media. The BJP has been campaigning on ‘social issues, elections and politics’. According to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, four of the top advertisers on Facebook are those associated with the BJP. All three shared the same address with the ruling party’s national headquarters in Delhi. Two of them ran ‘My First Vote for Modi’ (1.39 crore) and ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat’ (2.24 crore). In this context, it should be mentioned that Nation with Namo, which was advertised on media websites (1.26 crore) and pages (0.75 crore), was led by BJP leader and former MP RK Singh.

However, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the three Facebook pages ‘My First Vote for Modi’, ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat’ and ‘Nation with Nomo’ promoted content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, but none of them directly mentioned anything about their BJP affiliation. Didn’t.

— Saurajyoti Bandyopadhyay

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 11, 2022, 12:32 IST

