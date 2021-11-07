Bengal BJP: Whose power is increasing-whose wings are being trimmed, Bengal BJP leaders looking at Sunday

#NewDelhi: And only a few months left. Elections will be held in five states of the country early next year. In fact, the political circles think that this is the semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are going to vote. Elections will be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh by the end of next year. A two-day meeting of the BJP’s national working committee is being held in the capital Delhi from Sunday in view of those elections. Significantly, the meeting may also discuss the reshuffle of the state committee of the Bengal BJP.

BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh and Anupam Hazra have already reached Delhi. However, the main topic of discussion at the working committee meeting in Delhi is the electoral strategy and tactics of the five states. It is learned that all the state presidents, general secretaries (organizations) and members of other national working committees of the party will attend the meeting virtually from the respective states keeping in view the Corona rules. However, the leaders of Bengal are keeping an eye on whether there is any reshuffle in the state committee.

According to state BJP sources, there is a tendency to leave the party in view of the way the party has started shifting after the defeat in the state assembly, one leader after another is returning to the grassroots. At the same time, it is reported that the party is thinking of giving lessons to the newcomers to follow the party’s ideology and know the history of the party.

Dilip Ghosh, the party’s all-India vice-president, said, “The party leadership is in talks. Those who came to the party out of greed for power cannot stay because of lack of self-interest. The old staff of the team are with the team. However, the path that the team should take will definitely be clarified.

BJP all-India general secretary Arun Singh said the working committee meeting would be held on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. Political proposals will be presented in this meeting. A total of 124 members will be present at the NDMC Convention Center in Delhi. Chief ministers of different states and state presidents and other members of the party will be present at the meeting. Nadda will deliver the inaugural address at the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the closing speech.

Rajiv Banerjee was made a member of the BJP’s National Working Committee even though he had no contact with the party since the Assembly polls. He has recently joined the grassroots Naturally, he is not supposed to be in the meeting of the working committee. Which will undoubtedly increase the discomfort of the BJP. Mithun Chakraborty has also been made a member of the committee. But the political circles are also keeping an eye on whether he will join the meeting or not.