Bengal Bjp: Will Sunil fulfill his dream? BJP on the way to the big surprise in the responsibility of the observer of Bengal!

#Kolkata: The name of Kailash Vijayvargiya still remains as the observer of Bengal BJP along with Amit Malavya in the register. However, the leadership of a section of the BJP has been seen to be constantly attacking the victors as one of the reasons for the BJP’s downfall in the Assembly elections. Former BJP state president Tathagata Roy, however, mocked Kailash by name.

The observer was not found in any of the party’s central meetings after the assembly elections. It is being heard inside the BJP that the search for a new observer has started after removing Kailash. According to sources, the central leadership has already had a wide-ranging discussion with the state leadership on this. Lok Sabha elections in 2024, followed by Shire panchayat elections. According to BJP sources, new observers are being appointed to strengthen the party.

Who is the new observer? According to BJP sources, Sunil Deodhar is the first name in the race of observers. At the moment, Sunil is the secretary of the central BJP. Sunil Deodhar has been largely credited with the party’s victory in the just-concluded Tripura elections. It is being reported that this young, hardworking leader is also quite comfortable in Bengali and has agreed to be given the responsibility of the next observer. Even if the state leadership is asked about this, the final decision will be taken by the central BJP leadership.

36 from one jump to zero. This was the success of the BJP in Tripura in the 2016 Assembly elections. And the BJP camp thinks that Sunil Deodhar is the leader of that success. After the formation of the Narendra Modi government at the Center in 2014, Gerua Shibir took the ‘Look East’ policy. Sunil, a one-time RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) campaigner, is now the BJP’s all-India secretary. After entering politics, he was first in charge of Dahor district of Gujarat. Then he was the Chief Minister of the state Narendra Modi.

He was in charge of South Delhi during the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil took charge of Modi’s constituency Varanasi. Sunil, who has long been the Sangh Pracharak in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, was given the task of overseeing Tripura ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections. Sunil got tremendous success after getting the opportunity there. This time Sunil is rumored to be in charge of Bengal.

—- Saurajyoti Bandyopadhyay

