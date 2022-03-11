Bengal Budget: Government’s big goal by 2024! Announced in the state budget, many people will benefit

#Kolkata: The state of the economy of the whole country is turbulent. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has repeatedly attacked the ruling BJP at the Center. Some economists have also questioned the state of the world economy due to the Russia-Ukraine war. In this context, today, Friday, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state budget (Bengal Budget). This is the first time a woman finance minister has presented a state budget. This year’s budget proposes a fiscal growth of 12.72 percent.

In the budget, the finance minister announced that drinking water would reach all parts of the state by 2024. Taxes on agricultural income in tea gardens are being waived. The budget has demanded an extension of the GST compensation period. It has been demanded in the budget to extend the period of 5 years. On this day, Chandrima presented the state budget of 3 lakh 21 thousand 30 crores.

The BJP started protesting during the presentation of the budget. Chandrima continued to read the budget during the protests. Shortly afterwards, the BJP walked out of the assembly. After that, the BJP MLAs led by the Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari took position in the portico of the assembly. Shuvendu complained, “All the central projects have been renamed. All projects are Modiji’s projects. Why should I sit and listen to that? “

However, BJP Speaker Biman Banerjee has strongly condemned the BJP’s behavior. “There is no language to condemn the behavior of the opposition,” he said. The manner in which you have obstructed the speech is shameful. “At the end of the budget speech, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said,” The pride of the developing government has increased in the field of agriculture. In the case of infrastructure, the budget allocation has been doubled. Allocations for higher education have increased 25.2 times and for health 19.4 times. 8 million farmers are being assisted.

In the manifesto for the 2021 assembly polls, the Trinamool declared Lakshmi’s treasury, the government at the door, and the student credit card. Lakshmi’s Bhandar project has been launched after a landslide victory in the Assembly polls. Every month women are getting money in their account. Student credit cards have also been introduced. The health partner project is also in full swing. In this situation, in this year’s budget, an attempt has been made to maintain the benefits of the project which was found in the ballot box, so that the work of that project can continue in the next one year.

