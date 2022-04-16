Bengal By Poll Results: Will Agnimitra-Keya give a surprise to Babul-Shatrughna? North today in Baliganj-Asansol

#Kolkata: By-elections to a Lok Sabha and an Assembly constituency. But in the current political situation in Bengal, these two by-elections have become particularly significant. The results of Baliganj and Asansol by-elections will be released on Saturday. The day after the Bengali New Year, the acid test is practically for everyone who is against the ruling party. In Baliganj Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha by-elections have been held. The turnout in Baliganj was very low. On the other hand, despite the by-election, Asansol got enough votes. Today, the results of those two centers will tell whether the grassroots in this state are still irresistible or the opposition will come up in the light of some current events. Apart from these two constituencies in Bengal, the results of the by-elections in Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolapur in Maharashtra are also going to be released on this day. The countdown will begin shortly. The fate of the candidates is captured in EVM. EVMs were kept in the strongroom under tight security. Central forces were deployed to secure the strongroom. Despite the votes of the two centers, the Election Commission had deployed enough forces this time. Divided into three parts, a total of eight people are doing their duty in three shifts. In addition to the three-tier security system, there is also CCTV surveillance.



Section 144 has been issued 200 meters outside the counting center in Baliganj and Asansol. Combat forces of the state police are in the first zone of security inside and outside. The second zone will be staffed by the Information and Culture Department of the State Government. There will also be media representatives and state police and central forces. Representatives of political parties must enter the counting center 30 minutes before the start of the count.

Although the Corona situation is under control, the Election Commission has directed that no one can enter the counting center without a mask. There is also a sanitizer system. The Observer and Returning Officer will enter the Strongroom at 8 am with the representatives of the political parties. The strongroom will be opened in front of the central forces in the presence of all. The postal ballot will be counted first as per the rules. According to the commission, the Baliganj assembly by-election will be counted in a total of 19 tables in 19 rounds.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 16, 2022, 08:04 IST

Tags: Asansol By Election, Ballygung By Election 2022, Bengal by election results