Bengal Covid 19 Update: Thousands of new victims in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas

After two days in eight hundred houses, the number of corona attacks in the state increased to thousands in 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in the state has increased to 964

Raising the concern of the state administration, about three hundred people have been infected with Corona in a single day in Kolkata Fifteen people have died due to corona

According to the state health department, the number of corona cases in Kolkata alone has reached 262 in the last 24 hours. The number of victims is also increasing in the northern 24 parganas adjacent to Kolkata There have been 159 new corona attacks

Kolkata and the North Twenty-four Parganas were the headaches for the state administration in the second phase of the Corona Atimari. This time the same picture is being repeated Apart from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the number of affected areas has increased significantly in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hogli and Nadia.

Nabanna6 has already issued strict instructions to control the number of corona cases in Kolkata Kolkata Police has started keeping a close watch on the corona restrictions including wearing masks The Kolkata Municipality is also trying to control the situation by setting up a micro containment zone for surveillance and disease control.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has already written to the state administration expressing concern over the situation in Kolkata. Center 7 is blaming the Durga Pujo crowd for the deteriorating situation in Kolkata Health experts also fear that if the number of sample tests increases, the number of infected people will increase further

A total of 43,322 samples have been tested in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. The positivity rate is 2.25 percent