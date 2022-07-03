Bengal Politics: Trinamool secretary general appears in Forward Bloc office! An example of courtesy in Bengali politics

#Kolkata: Though there are differences of ideology in politics, it has not had that effect in personal life. There are many such patterns in Bengal politics. One such example was seen again on Saturday at the Forward Block Office.

Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee was also present as Ashok Ghosh’s birth centenary celebrations were attended by Left leaders including Left Front Chairman Biman Basu.

Forward Bloc is celebrating Ashok Ghosh’s birth centenary this year. Although he was associated with left politics all his life, he had good relations with all parties.

Leaders and workers of all parties respected him. But in recent times, the politics of courtesy is gradually disappearing. There is no shortage of instances where the leader of a political party is saying ugly things about another political party.

Perth Chatterjee went to the Forward Block Office and put a garland on the statue of Ashok Ghosh. “This is not the first time I have come to the Forward Block office,” he said. The time has come to have an opposition leader. Mamata Banerjee also came. They invited Mamata Banerjee. Didi is busy. That’s why he sent me. “

Perth Chatterjee also lamented that the politics of courtesy was coming to an end. Debabrata Biswas, All India General Secretary of the Forward Bloc, said, “Ashok Ghosh was above all narrowness. He carried forward the ideals of Subhash Chandra. ”

His long-time comrade-in-arms, Left Front Chairman Biman Basu, paid tributes to Ashok Babu on the occasion at the Forward Bloc office. The speakers were FB General Secretary Debabrata Biswas and State Secretary Naren Chatterjee, CPI (M-L) Liberation Kartik Pal. Ashok Ghosh of RSP, Sameer Puttund of PDS, Anuradha Puttund were also present at the commemoration.

The celebration of the centenary of the birth of the late Ashok Ghosh, the leader who served as the State Secretary of the Forward Bloc for a record time, began with a parallel program! The same thing happened this time on the occasion of the 63rd founding day of FB. The ‘Azad Hind Mancha’ of the protesters was named after Ashok Babu’s memory.

Led by Ali Imran Ramnaj (Victor), the agitated leaders and activists of FB held a ‘swearing-in procession’ from Raja Subodh Mallick Square to Dharmatala. They also called for ‘firing cannon at the main gate’ in the battle of ideology with symbolic cannon.

