Bengal Student in Ukraine: Varsa was a video call but the phone charge is almost over, Sushovan’s family doesn’t know what will happen tomorrow …

#Kolkata: West Bengal (Ukraine Student in Ukraine) did not escape the winds of war in Ukraine. Several students from the state are currently stuck in Ukraine (Bengal Students in Ukraine). The family is spending their days in intense anxiety about various questions. As much as you can calm your mind by watching video calls! Parents seem to be constantly shrinking in the heat of battle.

Sushovan Bera, a resident of Sabang in West Midnapore district, went to study medicine in Ukraine. Who knows! Now the family is spending sleepless nights. Parents are worried about seeing different types of news in the media. Concerns are growing about how the boy will return home.

A few months ago, Sushovan went to study medicine in Ukraine. Now a third year student at KYIV Medical University. He came home in July 2021. Departs again in September. The family demanded that the Indian government bring their son back home immediately.

Father Narayan Chandra Bera and mother Nivarani Berar are talking to the son in WhatsApp call. Sushovan is currently in the basement of a building. Mobile charges are also coming to an end. The family is getting more and more worried.

The state is in constant touch with the Center about which residents of West Bengal are stranded in Ukraine (Ukraine Crisis). The Union Foreign Ministry has already been contacted by the state’s resident commissioner in Delhi.

Although no statement has been issued by the state government so far, the office of the resident commissioner of Delhi has been keeping in touch with the matter. The ambassador to Ukraine has already been contacted by the state’s resident commissioner’s office in Delhi.

According to those who have been able to return at the moment, at first the situation there was somewhat normal. Subsequently the situation gradually began to deteriorate and curfew was imposed there overnight. “We have not received any such assistance from the Indian embassy. All those who have been able to return are with the help of the Indian government,” they said.

