Bengal Students in Ukraine, UK students stuck in Ukraine – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tensions have been running high since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Bengal Students in Ukraine Naveen Shekrarappar, a medical student from Karnataka, was killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine yesterday. In such a situation, Nabanna has been working from the very beginning on how the students of this country and this country will return from Ukraine. A few days ago, Nabanna launched a helpline number to search for students in the state. The administration is also in regular contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Bengal Students in Ukraine).

According to sources, a total of 33 students are returning from Ukraine (Bengal Students in Ukraine) till Wednesday. Of these, 18 students have already moved to the state. The 16 are scheduled to arrive in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday. Of those who have reached 10, 8 will still arrive. According to sources, most of the students in the state are expected to return on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the state has not yet received information from the Foreign Ministry on how many students from the state are still stranded in the border areas, including Ukraine. However, the state is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Details, including the location passport number of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have been sent to all the calls received from the families of the students already stranded in Ukraine in the control room. Navanna has demanded a report from each district on how many residents of the state are stranded in Ukraine. If the district administration receives information about a resident who is stranded in Ukraine, it has been instructed to report it immediately. The state has directed to provide their address, where they are currently, passport number and phone number. The district magistrates of each district have been asked to provide quick information on this matter.

Control rooms have already been opened for Bengali citizens and students stranded in Ukraine. Helpline number has also been introduced. This control room is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be work in two shifts. The two numbers that have been introduced are– 22143526 and 22141060. A senior IAS officer is in charge of this control room. Besides, ABCS officials are helping him.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: March 02, 2022, 14:47 IST

Tags: Indians Airlifted From Ukraine, Nabanna, Russia Ukraine Crisis, Ukraine crisis