Bengal Students in Ukraine, UK students stuck in Ukraine – News18 Bangla

Russia's military operation in Ukraine seems to be hitting Bengal Students in Ukraine. Sometimes it is moving in Gobardanga, sometimes it is in Siliguri. Several students from the state are currently stuck in Ukraine (Bengal Students in Ukraine). How will they return, what will happen to them– their families (Bengal Students in Ukraine) are spending their days in intense anxiety about such questions. Sometimes talking on the phone, sometimes trying to calm the mind by watching a video call, but all in all the strong anxiety seems to be suppressing more.

Swagata was a meritorious student of Gobardanga Girls High School. Father Debashis Sadhukhan, mother Rajyashree Sadhukhan. House Bergum No. 1 Gram Panchayat, Nakpul Laxmipur. Baba Debashis is the supervisor of Banipur Home, mother is a housewife. Swagata went to study medicine in Ukraine three years ago. He is on the list of many Indians stranded in Kiev, Ukraine, due to the Russian aggression. Apart from Swagta, a third year student of MBBS in Kiev, there is also an Indian named Kirtisom Chowdhury who is said to be a resident of Punjab.

Not only Gobardanga, but also a young woman from Habra is stuck in the ‘battlefield’ of Ukraine. Nisha Biswas, daughter of Zulfiqar Biswas, a resident of Kashipur Dakshin Para of Kumra Gram Panchayat of Habra Police Station in North 24 Parganas district, is stuck in the country. He went to Ukraine in December 2021 to study medicine. Nisha Biswas, a student of Dakshin Bangla Girls’ School, is studying at the Chief Medical College of Central Ukraine. The war has come within him.

Another student is Arghya Majhi of Raydighi in South 24 Parganas. On this day he spoke directly with News18Bangla. Arghya is in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The situation there is not good at all, said Arghya. Arghya is studying at Kiev Medical University. And in this way he is now a Ukrainian. I am spending a lot of time thinking about the current situation. “The government has asked us to store food and water here. The Indian embassy is in constant touch with us. They are trying to get us out of here as soon as possible,” Arghya said.

Some families in Siliguri are in such panic. For example, a couple of years ago, Pritam Malakar from Hakim Para, Siliguri, went to study medicine in Ukraine. Classes are regular. He also took classes yesterday. He rented a flat there with an African friend. Black clouds of anxiety in the Malacca family. Father Piyushkanti Malakar is calling his son frequently. They want the central government to make arrangements for the speedy repatriation of other Indians, including the boy. The families of the stranded Indians said they had not yet been officially contacted. A friend of Pritam’s, a student from Siliguri also got stuck in Ukraine.

Tarikh-ul-Rahman of Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas has similar concerns. Tarikh, son of Mehboob Rahman, a resident of Bhatchala in Ashoknagar, is stuck in Ukraine. He is also studying medicine there. The father and the whole family could not hold back the tears at the thought of their son. Neha and her classmates from Durgapur are stuck in Ukraine. Their families are counting down the hours of the same thought.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 24, 2022, 21:53 IST

