Bengal Weather Update: Rains in several districts of the state including Kolkata on Dashmi, forecast to increase from Saturday, Meteorological Department

Heavy rains are forecast in various parts of India in the next few days. Heavy rains are forecast in the adjoining states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to low pressure in the Arabian Sea. Heavy rains are forecast in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam today and tomorrow due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Rain is forecast in several states of north-western India from Saturday. More rains are likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rains in the area adjacent to the city of Jammu and Kashmir. And on Monday, heavy rains were forecast off the coast of Orissa. Heavy rains are likely in Bihar on Monday and Tuesday.