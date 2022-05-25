#Kolkata: New feathers in the crown of Bengal. Bangla is the top employer of women in the country. According to the central report of the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, this information has been published after analyzing the data of last 5 years. While 1.25 crore women lost their jobs in the whole country from January to April 2022, 43.61 lakh women got jobs in Bengal. (Bengal Women Employment) In the last 5 years, where 33.22 lakh women got jobs, it has increased to 43.71 lakh now. Among all the states of the country, Bengal has become the first in the employment of women. Bengal is at the top of women’s employment leaving all the states of the country behind. From September to December 2021, the number of women employed in Bengal was 43.21 lakhs. From January to April 2022, that number has increased to 43.61 lakhs.

Significantly, Mamata Banerjee’s state is ahead of Modi’s Gujarat in terms of women’s employment. In the last five years, women’s employment in Gujarat has increased by 7.6 lakh. Which is 1.42 lakh less than that of Bengal. Telangana is at number three. The employment growth rate in the last five years is 2.02 lakh. Tamil Nadu lost the most revenue last year. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Such a recognition of Bengal is undoubtedly a source of pride in a country where many people have lost their jobs due to the extremes of corona. Experts believe that the state government has launched several projects to make women self-reliant. Last night, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again announced the appointment of 2020 women constables in the state police. This good news came in him.

