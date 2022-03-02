Bengali BJP

#Kolkata: Once they dreamed of occupying Bengal. The slogan was, ‘Is bar, dosho par’. That dream though did not see the light of day. But the BJP emerged as the only opposition party in Bengal. Left and Congress zero West Bengal Assembly. So the fight was supposed to be between the ruling Trinamool vs. the opposition BJP. But as the days go by, the existence of the BJP is practically in crisis. And it is as if the leftists are coming back to the opposition. Which was maintained even in the result of 108 pre-vote of West Bengal.

Elections were held last Sunday in a total of 108 municipalities in Bengal, stretching from the hills in the north to the sandy coast in the south. Although the deadline had passed a long time ago, in the Corona period, work was being carried out by appointing administrators in the municipalities. But in the end the election was held in these municipalities. On the day of the election, pictures of unrest came up from several places. The BJP is vocal in its allegations of terrorism. But the way the Left or the Darjeeling Hamro Party have taken over in Taherpur, political experts have begun to question whether terrorism alone is to blame for the BJP’s downfall.

Leftists recaptured Taherpur municipality amid a green storm across the state. The Left Front has won in 6 wards and Trinamool in 5 wards. Meanwhile, the Hamro Party, formed just six months ago, took over the Darjeeling municipality. Ajay Edward’s new political party took over Darjeeling municipality, leaving behind major parties like Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, GNLF and Trinamool. The BJP-GNLF alliance has not been able to open a register in the Darjeeling municipality where the BJP has been boasting of its power in the hills for so long. Pahar MPs, MLAs all belong to BJP. And the BJP could not open the register there. However, Trinamool has won two seats

Read more: Arjun’s miracle fell on his face, BJP wiped out in Bhatpara

Again, the influence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in Bhatpara faded away. Trinamool took over Bhatpara municipality. In 1 of the 33 wards of Bhatpara, no vote was cast for the death of the candidate. But Trinamool has occupied 30 out of 32 wards. After the 2019 Lok Sabha, the BJP took over seven municipalities. Bhatpara was one of these seven municipalities. But gradually all of them were lost. Out of 34 members of Bhatpara municipality, 19 Trinamool councilors joined the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after the Gerua storm in the state. Although a few more joined the Gerua camp after that, it was seen in June that the BJP had 28 members. But within a few days, 12 of them returned to the grassroots. As a result, the grassroots regains power.

Read more: What was expected, is no more! Why did Dilip Ghosh say that?

Meanwhile, the leftists are turning around again and again, gradually declining. Not only the occupation of Taherpur municipality, but also the leftists are coming up in the second place after the assembly polls. As a result, the question that naturally arises is whether the Trinamool and the Left will face each other again. Will BJP gradually become irrelevant in Bengal politics?

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 02, 2022, 12:41 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Cpim, West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022