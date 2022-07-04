Bengali News: Injured woman falls from merry-go-round at Jamjamat Mela, who is responsible? Police investigating

#Kolkata: In the accident of Jamjamat Mela on Sunday, the scene of joy changed to sorrow in an instant Priyanka Sau, 26, is still undergoing treatment after falling from a swing.

After the incident on Sunday night, Priyanka’s family took some information about the incident from the police on behalf of the family. Who is responsible for this accident that happened with the young woman? What was the problem with the carousel? The answer to multiple questions is still unknown to the family of the injured young woman.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint with the Antalya police station to punish him. The owner of the fair at Ramlila Maidan and a Nagardola worker were arrested on the basis of family allegations.

Antali police arrested Chittaranjan Saha and Mohammad Osman. Besides arresting the two, the police also arrested Vaidyanath Bashar.

The accused also took permission from the police and took stock of the items like Nagardola at the fair on Sunday. However, the police closed the fair at Ramlila Maidan after the incident at around 9 pm.

Witnesses said that Priyanka was sitting on the swing. After several rounds of twisting, he suddenly fell to the ground from the carousel. The people present at the spot informed the Antali police station at that time.

Police arrived at the spot on Sunday night and rescued the injured Priyanka Sauke. The injured girl has been admitted to Neel Ratan Sarkar Medical and Hospital in Kolkata.

The police are investigating whether there was any negligence in the incident of the girl falling from the carousel. The police have started investigation at Antali police station by introducing several sections.

Although three people have been arrested so far, the investigating officer of Antali police station wants to take the statement of the injured girl. Meanwhile, besides talking to the family, the police of Antali police station also talked to other workers of the fair.

