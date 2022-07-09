Bengali News: No doctor! Pharmacist giving medicine to the patient! Exciting incident at Goriya Health Center

#Kolkata: Baruipur sub-divisional health officer Indranil Mitra claimed that there was a shortage of doctors in every hospital across the state. Sonarpur Block Health Officer Anup Mishra made the same demand.

If so, where will ordinary people go for treatment? The answer is in the doctorless health center. The primary health center is open for three to four hours. After that the lock hangs on the gate.

There are health centers, there are medicines, but there are no doctors. Hospital pharmacists and nurses have been treating patients for a long time. Patients are coming, the pharmacist is giving medicine if there is a problem.

Not giving prescription or any paperwork. The patient is going straight with the medicine. Taking medicine. If it’s good, that’s fine. If not good coming again. What is the real problem of the body? You don’t know that.

This is how Goria Fartabad Primary Health Center has been going on year after year. There are more than 200 patients here every day. Pharmacists and nurses run everything.

When a patient does not put his hand on the body, do not measure blood pressure! Just give with medicine. When pharmacist Asit Baran Rana was asked about this, he said, ‘Nothing will happen to him. We are writing the name.

On-duty nurse Konika Samanta said, “If a doctor is available, he will be sent from the block occasionally.” There are several wards in Goriya station area. More than fifty thousand people depend on this hospital.

Babies were born here before. There were 6 beds. Now all off. Patients who are taking medicine from here, if they have any physical problem at the moment, go to another doctor.

But what medicine did the previous doctor give? But the patient can not say that. Because no ticket or prescription is being given to the patient. The Goriya Station Primary Health Center is in dire straits.

The lack of doctors has only turned it into a drug distribution center. The local people have not been able to solve this problem even after holding various talks. Everyone is waiting, when will the doctor be found!

