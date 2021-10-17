Bengali News | Pujo Travel | Pujo’s special gift, this time a lot of special buses for North Bengal from the State Transport Department

#Kolkata: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation is providing confidence to those who want to go on a Pujo holiday in North Bengal. As a result, whether it is Darjeeling or Alipurduar, that is the government bus.

Controlled train movement in the lockdown chapter. The only special train is traveling. Festival special is going on for the next few days. That list has the Darjeeling Mail Special to go north. On the other hand infantry specials are going on. But the number of people who want to go or go will be added to the crowd returning home to Pujo. As a result, there is less opportunity to go north by train in Pujo.

It is not possible to get on the train without the seats reserved under the new rules. In this situation, the state government transport corporation North Bengal State Transport Corporation has become difficult. According to the transport department, passenger demand is so high that NBSTC has started operating 23 special buses. All these buses are being run on Malda, Raiganj, Balurghat, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar routes.

Anil Adhikari, manager of Esplanade Depot of the corporation, said that the booking has been completed till Lakshmi Puja. There are no vacancies. Especially the bus going to Siliguri. According to sources in the corporation, they have increased the number of buses on several routes as per the demand from Panchami. All these bus tickets are going to be booked online as well as going to the counter Non AC, AC, AC Volvo and Rocket all buses. The State Transport Corporation is happy to see this demand for NBSTC buses during the Pujo season. Some of the passengers are very happy with this service.

One of them, Madhurima Sengupta, said, “I did not get a train ticket to Darjeeling. I got an AC Volvo. I will go to Siliguri safely.” The same statement was made by Dhiraj Roy. He also said, “I will go home to Alipurduar on holiday. I did not get a train ticket. So I trusted the bus. As a result, even if I do not get the train to the north, I trust the bus.”