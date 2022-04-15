Bengali People Celebrating Bangla New Year all over the states | Bengali and Bengali drunk in the New Year festival! Famous pictures of the holy Boishakh across the state! Watch … – News18 Bangla
Welcome 1429. The new year begins at the end of the old year. Another New Year Celebration. After a period of almost a couple of years, after the rule of social distance and sanitizer, Boishakhi Ameja (Poila Boishakh 2022) came to the rhythm once again. The whole of Bengal in a festive mood overcoming anxiety. Symbolic image.