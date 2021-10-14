Bengali Pilgrim from Bangur Kolkata died in Kedarnath | Suddenly fell to the ground before entering the temple! Bengali pilgrims die in Kedarnath … – News18 Bangla

#Rudraprayag: A Bengali pilgrim fell in the lap of death (Bengali Pilgrim Death) on the journey to Char Dham. A family from Bengal went to Kedarnath Dham (Char Dham Yatra 2021) with their family from West Bengal Anup Kumar, 63, suddenly fell ill He was then airlifted to FATA Health Center by helicopter. But when he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

Pilgrim Anupbabu was accompanied by his wife and sons It is learned that the elderly man, Anup Kumar Sengupta’s son Suresh Chandra, is a resident of 222 Block B, North of Bangur. He reached Kedarnath with his wife and son (Char Dham Yatra 2021). But when he came to Kedarnath, his health suddenly deteriorated (Bengali Pilgrim Death), sources said. It is learned that he was taken to Fata with the help of Crystal Heli Service (Char Dham Yatra 2021).

Read more: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in hospital again! Congress says ‘routine treatment’ …

Before entering the temple premises, his health suddenly deteriorated. He was airlifted by helicopter. As soon as he was taken out of the helicopter, his health (Bengali Pilgrim Death) deteriorated. He fell to the ground. After that, helipad staff took him to FATA Primary Health Center in 108 ambulances. There the doctors pronounced him dead.

However, the doctor on duty at Fata Primary Health Center said that Anupbabu died before he was brought to the hospital. The body has been sent to Rudraprayag District Hospital for postmortem. So far this year, two pilgrims have died in Kedarnath.

Incidentally, the number of pilgrims on the Char Dham Jatra is increasing every day. Kedarnath Jatra (Char Dham Yatra 2021) is gaining momentum day by day. Hotel, restaurant, lodge operators are getting good bookings. Other shopkeepers are also getting regular customers so the business is growing locally. The journey from Kedar Ghat to Footpath and Dham (Char Dham Yatra 2021) is going on with enthusiasm.

Read more: Rain will increase from the ninth! The weather forecast for the state indicates a big disaster on Sunday-Monday …

Note that the date of closing the doors of the second and third cedars will be announced on the day of Vijaya Dashmi. Special pujo will also be performed on this occasion.

On the other hand, the closing date of the third Kedar Tungnath will be in the middle of a special puja at the Markandeya temple in winter. Devasthanam Board Senior Administrative Officer Rajkumar Tiwari and Media Incharge. Harish Chandra Gaur said all preparations have been completed for special worship at Omkareshwar Temple and Markandeya Temple.