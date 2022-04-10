April 10, 2022

Bengali version of the two best sellers penned by Padma Bhushan Shri M launched in Kolkata

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Bengali versions of the two best sellers ” Shunya” & “The Journey Continues ” , penned by Padma Bhushan SRI M was formally launched at Ramkrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark, Kolkata, in the presence of SRI M, who is a spiritual teacher, social reformist and educationist and founder of The Satsang Foundation, along with Swami Suparnananda ji Maharaj, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture. The two books have been translated by senior journalist and author, Ritwik Mukherjee.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

When should glass art be cultivated? How to make a profit commercially?

3 hours ago admin

For 100 days work: West Bengal is the best for 100 days work Again West Bengal achieves full marks for 100 days work .. One hundred days work West Bengal number one, one hundred days work one hundred one hundred West Bengal, one hundred days work Mamata Banerjee leaves all states behind first, one hundred days work Bengal government ahead | kolkata

3 hours ago admin

Woman cited molestation allegation against city hospital Doctor check out detail | Going to the hospital for treatment, the young victim of indecency! Serious allegations against doctors – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

When should glass art be cultivated? How to make a profit commercially?

3 hours ago admin

Bengali version of the two best sellers penned by Padma Bhushan Shri M launched in Kolkata

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

For 100 days work: West Bengal is the best for 100 days work Again West Bengal achieves full marks for 100 days work .. One hundred days work West Bengal number one, one hundred days work one hundred one hundred West Bengal, one hundred days work Mamata Banerjee leaves all states behind first, one hundred days work Bengal government ahead | kolkata

3 hours ago admin

Woman cited molestation allegation against city hospital Doctor check out detail | Going to the hospital for treatment, the young victim of indecency! Serious allegations against doctors – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Former Birbhum MP Ramchandra Dom in CPM Politburo, this is the first time a Dalit community leader in Politburo – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin