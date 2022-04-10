Bengali version of the two best sellers penned by Padma Bhushan Shri M launched in Kolkata

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Bengali versions of the two best sellers ” Shunya” & “The Journey Continues ” , penned by Padma Bhushan SRI M was formally launched at Ramkrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark, Kolkata, in the presence of SRI M, who is a spiritual teacher, social reformist and educationist and founder of The Satsang Foundation, along with Swami Suparnananda ji Maharaj, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture. The two books have been translated by senior journalist and author, Ritwik Mukherjee.