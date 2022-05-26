Kolkata: Alleged to run the betting cycle while sitting in Eden during the IPL high voltage match. Gundadaman branch of Lalbazar arrested 5 people. While the IPL match between Lucknow and Bangalore is being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the news came to the Kolkata police detectives that a betting cycle was going on at Eden Gardens. During that match, five youths were arrested from the heart of the city by the Kolkata police after receiving information from the Eden field itself. Three of them have been arrested from Eden Gardens itself.

The IPL match between Lucknow and Bangalore was going on in Eden in the heart of the city on Wednesday night. According to special sources, a betting ring has been activated from the field. Detectives then raided the site in Eden. The raid led to the arrest of three people from the F1 block of Eden. Allegedly, they were betting on F1 block. Police recovered five mobile phones from the accused at the spot. The accused are Sunil Kumar, Aniket Kumar and Obada Khalil. After arresting the three, the detectives started interrogating the three accused. The names of two more people came up from the statements of those three.

Detectives found Amar Kumar Mahato and Ajay Kumar. Police learned that the two men were sitting in a guest house in New Market and running a betting ring The three accused persons were giving all the updates of the match to those two persons in New Market. The five accused were running a betting ring in the city. They were arrested and seven mobile phones were recovered. With the accused in police custody, the Kolkata police detectives think that they will find a bigger head of the betting ring. Although betting in this way is not new, according to detectives, the accused may face a larger cycle.

