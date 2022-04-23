BGBS 2022: Big investment in the state, jobs! Chief Secretary at the review meeting

#Kolkata: The World Bengal Trade Conference has just ended in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that an investment proposal of Tk 3.42 crore has been made at this year’s World Bengal Trade Conference. This time Nabanna is eager to make that investment a reality.

On Saturday, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi held a one-and-a-half-hour meeting at the premises of Bishwabangla Mela. The meeting was attended by officials at the secretary level of the Commerce Affairs Committee as well as secretaries of several departments. The Chief Secretary held a review meeting on the issues in which investment has come in the state.

Read more- CBI summoned Anubrat Mandal again to get out of the hospital!

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary thanked the officials for successfully conducting the World Trade Conference on Wednesday and Thursday. The meeting also conveyed the message of ensuring the environment and infrastructure to implement the investment proposals made by various industrialists in the state.

It has also been decided in this day’s meeting that the meeting of this trade committee will be held every month. Besides, the trade committee has been asked to report on the progress of any department in terms of investment.

That message was also given at today’s meeting so that the secretaries of various departments and the trade affairs committee would coordinate with the chambers of commerce, sources said.

From the World Bengal Trade Conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mentioned several product corridors. According to sources, the infrastructure of Tajpur-Raghunathpur, Dunkuni-Kalyani and Dunkuni-Jhargram is planned to be developed as an attractive center for investors.

The project covers 11 districts of the state. In that case, the railways, air connectivity, improved state roads and national highways in these 11 districts are expected to give more impetus to the industrial sector.

Read more- The car was parked near the MP’s house, the bomb-gun was found during the search!

Nabanna has asked not only the officials of the trade committee or secretaries of different departments but also the district governors to work hard for its implementation. The Chief Minister told the World Trade Conference that land would not be a problem for industrialization. The chief secretary also directed to look into the matter at today’s review meeting.

In order to maintain coordination with the merchants’ meetings in different districts, the Chief Secretary also advised the officials on the issue in today’s meeting, it is learned from sources.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: April 23, 2022, 17:45 IST

Tags: BGBS 2022, Investment, Nabanna