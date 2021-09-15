Bhabanipur Bjp Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal: While campaigning in Bhabanipur, suddenly Priyanka got angry with a slogan! What happened …

#Kolkata: All parties have started campaigning for Bhabanipur By-Election. Even though it rained all day on Tuesday, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim campaigned on behalf of Mamata Banerjee. He did not do otherwise on Wednesday. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal stumbled while campaigning in Bhabanipur area on the same day. Seeing that, Priyanka is very angry.

What happened today? It is learned that Priyanka Tibrewal started her campaign by playing drums in the Jadubabur Bazar area of ​​Bhabanipur. Just then, in front of Priyanka, Trinamool Congress activists in the area started chanting Mamata Banerjee’s name and Joy Bangla. The BJP candidate from Bhabanipur was a little shocked by such an incident in the campaign. But then Priyanka taunted the Trinamool and said, ‘If there is no fear in the mind, then why is the Chief Minister campaigning? I am a baby girl, you don’t know if she eats me or gives me a head, then why are you opposing the baby girl so much? কেন Why are you so scared? ‘ On the other hand, Firhad also sneered. He said, ‘Mamata is getting publicity because she stands against Banerjee, she will get publicity till next 30th. All these are in the publicity table. ‘

Meanwhile, Priyanka Tibrewal, a BJP candidate from Bhabanipur, was again accused of violating the election rules. The Election Commission (EC) show causes Priyanka Tibrewal Allegations have been leveled against Priyanka that the candidate and his supporters had illegally gathered on the day of submission of nominations in violation of Election Commission rules. The Trinamool Congress had first lodged a complaint with the commission Not only that, the same allegations were made by the police against BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal (Bhabanipur BJP candidate). Despite Priyanka Tibrewal’s allegations, the Trinamool is deliberately making such allegations to stop her campaign.

Incidentally, Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal held an illegal rally on Shambhunath Pandit Street before submitting her nomination at the Survey Building in Alipore on Monday. It was alleged that at least five hundred people had gathered there. It is alleged that a large number of bikes and cars were even brought there in violation of the rules of the Election Commission. Dhunuchi dance was also organized in the street It was attended by Priyanka and team members. As a result of that gathering, traffic jam was also created on Shambhunath Pandit Street. After that, the Trinamool approached the commission against Priyanka. In that context, Priyanka received a letter from the commission on the same day.