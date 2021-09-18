September 18, 2021

Bhabanipur By Election | BJP Game Plan | Look at the high-rise vote! This is the BJP’s ‘secret’ strategy to fight Mamata!

Not all people’s homes can be reached in the elite housing complexes during the election campaign, and so this time the BJP is trying to keep the telecommunication uninterrupted. According to BJP sources, a tele-calling unit has been set up at the BJP’s election office in Hastings. A total of three telecallers have been appointed per ward, who will be in charge of telephoning the residents of these elite dwellings. A total of 24 telecallers are in charge of tele calling in eight wards.



