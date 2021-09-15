Bhabanipur By Election Cpim Candidate: ৮ Millions of cars, and houses? How much do you know about the property of CPIM candidate in Bhabanipur?

The Left candidate in Bhabanipur has no cultivable land or any other land, not even a house of his own. However, he has a Tata Nexon car. The price of the car is about 6 lakh 64 thousand rupees. The young candidate, a lawyer for the CPM, graduated in law from Calcutta University in 2013. Since then he has chosen the profession of lawyer. Only time will tell how successful this lawyer candidate will be in standing for the first time.