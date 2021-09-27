Bhabanipur By Poll ‍ | BJP Star Campaigner: BJP’s star campaigner is not in the campaign, thanks to Kunal Ghosh! Speculation of change of party is at its peak again

#Kolkata: In the Bhabanipur By-Election (Bhabanipur By Poll), the BJP has jumped with virtually all power. From the central leader to the minister, the Gerua camp is not failing to try to defeat all the Daputa leaders in the state – Mamata Banerjee. And on that basis, the BJP had prepared a long list of star campaigners for campaigning in Bhabanipur. Babul Supriyo has already made it to Mamata Banerjee’s team. But another ‘star campaigner’ on that list was not found in Bhabanipur. He is Locket Chatterjee. Though he has a name as a star campaigner, speculation has started as to why Lockett did not go to Bhabanipur. Meanwhile, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh thanked Locket on Twitter.

The BJP has been defeated in the Assembly polls. Since then, the change of party has started in favor of the Trinamool. Four BJP MLAs, including Mukul Roy, have already joined the ruling TMC. Babul Supriyo, a former Union Minister and MP from Asansol, has recently come to the grassroots after making a splash. And on the very day Babul joined the grassroots, Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the game had just begun. Many more big surprises are waiting in the future.

I usually don’t pay heed to fake news but this was published in a major Bengali daily. First of all, I don’t believe in “Aayaram Gayaram politics”, feel sorry for such paid media resorting to fake news. They should know that they are losing their creditability day by day. pic.twitter.com/Vv1gLouUyb – Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) September 20, 2021

In the meantime, rumors have spread that BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has set foot on the grass camp along Babul’s path. In Kalighat, he has already arranged a meeting with Abhishek Banerjee. Although Lockett has blown that claim. “I don’t believe in Ayaram-Gayaram politics,” he tweeted. He called the rumors of his defection ‘fake news’.

However, the whispers are not stopping. Political circles consider the recent remarks of Minister of State Firhad Hakim to be particularly significant. What did Firhad say? Coming out of the election campaign in Bhabanipur, Firhad claimed, ‘In a few days, such a name will come from the BJP to the grassroots, you can’t think. Even many MLAs are coming, more will come. ‘ Whether Firhad’s ‘big name’ is Locket Chatterjee or not, the speculation has increased.

Thanks and congrats ‘star campaigner’ me_locket for not campaigning at Bhabanipur. Inspite of many requests from BJP U hvn’t come. As a friend wish your success wherever u r. World is too small. Hope those days will return again when u started your political innings. – Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh’s tweet increased the speculation. A Trinamool spokesperson wrote on Twitter, ‘Thank you and congratulations’ for not promoting ‘Star Campaigner’ Locket Chatterjee in Bhabanipur. You did not go despite many requests from the BJP. I wish you success as a friend. The world is too small. Hopefully, the days will come back when you started your political innings. ‘ It is with this suggestive tweet of Kunal that the state politics has started to rise again.