Bhabanipur By Poll | BJP Bengal: Sudden change of strategy! In the end, the BJP wants to turn the ‘game’ of Bhabanipur in this way …

#Kolkata: State politics is in full swing with the high voltage by-election in Bhabanipur (Bhabanipur By Poll). Mamata Banerjee of Bhabanipur has now become a battle of honor due to her defeat to Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram. And in Bhabanipur too, the BJP is not doing anything wrong in trying to speed up Mamata Banerjee. Door-to-door propaganda from Union leaders and ministers, the Bengal BJP sees Bhabanipur as a de facto war. That is why the BJP leaders have tried to take the body of the Chief Minister to the Chief Minister’s neighborhood after the death of the candidate for the Assembly polls, and have also presented the families of the victims of the post-poll violence in the campaign. The campaign is coming to an end on Monday in that Bhabanipur. And the BJP leaders of Bengal have taken a fancy plan on that basis.

What’s the plan? It is learned that on the last day of the election campaign in Bhabanipur, 60 BJP leaders are campaigning on behalf of party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal in 60 places in Bhabanipur in the morning and afternoon. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari is on the list, as is newly-appointed BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Incidentally, while campaigning in Bhabanipur on Sunday, Mamata Banerjee claimed that peace was prevailing in Bengal, which is why Bengal was called to the Rome Peace Conference. But he was not allowed to go there. That is why the Chief Minister of Bengal has ridiculed the Modi government as jealous. Mamata Banerjee asks, if she is not fit to go to Rome, which one is fit and which one is unfit? His further question is, does he not understand his own good and evil? He said he took the permission out of courtesy. He wants good relations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged the fact that her mouth cannot be shut without letting her go. Banga BJP leaders have made explosive allegations against the organization calling for counter-Mamata. They thanked the External Affairs Ministry for not allowing Mamata Banerjee.

Read more: Creation cyclone, disaster in Bengal from Mars! In the face of the damage caused by the weather …

Bhabanipur is now Trinamool-BJP, prestige fight between the two sides. So the Gerua camp does not want to have any deficit in the last day’s campaign. 70 BJP leaders will campaign in 8 wards in one day on Monday. Today’s campaign has been divided into two parts. The first one is from 8 am to 11 am. The other is from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to BJP sources, the voters of Bhabanipur will be told that the responsibility of restoring the dignity of Bengal is now on their shoulders. Mamata Banerjee has embarrassed democracy and abuse of power even after her defeat in Nandigram.

Apart from Shuvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh or Sukant Majumdar, Arjun Singh, Debashree Chowdhury, Subhash Sarkar, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Rupa Ganguly, Swapan Dasgupta, Soumitra Khan, Bankimchandra Ghosh, Agnimitra Pal, Ashok Dindya, Ashok Dindya Ghosh and Biman Ghosh.