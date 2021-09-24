Bhabanipur By Poll BJP Campaigning: Priyanka with Bhabanipur Then?

#Kolkata: And only a few days. The by-election will be held on September 30 at Bhabanipur Center (Bhabanipur By Poll). On one side is Trinamool candidate Mamata Banerjee, on the other side is BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. And last minute campaign is going on around this by-election of Bhabanipur. BJP’s all-India spokesperson Sambit Patra has come to Calcutta to take part in that campaign. After the meeting on Thursday, temporary tensions erupted around Sambit Patra in Bhabanipur during the campaign on Friday morning with Priyanka.

What exactly happened? According to local sources, Sambit Patra went out on Chakraberia Road with BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Friday morning. That’s when some locals started chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ around them. At the same time the song starts, ‘Tum to theher pardesi ..’. Initially, there was no counter-slogan, but later the BJP started chanting counter-slogans like ‘Joy Sriram’ and ‘Joy Jagannath’. In this situation, however, the tension did not increase. Both sides avoid each other.

However, this is not the first time that BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has had to face slogans from locals in Bhabanipur. Recently, Priyanka started her campaign by playing drums in the market area of ​​Jadubabur and chanting traditional names. At the same time, Trinamool Congress activists in the area started chanting the name of Mamata Banerjee and Joy Bangla in front of Priyanka. After that, Priyanka taunted the grassroots and said, ‘If there is no fear in the mind, then why is the Chief Minister campaigning? I am a baby girl, so why are you opposing the baby girl so much? ভয় What is so scary? ‘

Incidentally, the BJP is also campaigning for the leaders of Delhi by giving enough importance to the Bhabanipur by-election. Earlier, Hardeep Singh completed his Puri campaign in Bhabanipur area. Sambit Patra also came to the campaign. After coming to Calcutta and campaigning in Bhabanipur, Sambit Patra attacked the Trinamool government. “Once upon a time, it was said, West Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. But today, in this age of grassroots, Bengal has lost all its glory. On the other hand, Union Minister Smriti Irani is coming to Kolkata on the same day. He will also campaign for Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur.