September 30, 2021

Bhabanipur By Poll | Firhad Hakim on Bjp: ‘They are weak-I am weak’, for whose purpose did Firhad Hakim say this at the time of voting?

15 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The Bhabanipur By-Election has been going on at a slow pace since morning. As the day progressed, however, there was some momentum in the voting. As of 11 a.m., the turnout was just over 21%. However, one of Mamata Banerjee’s generals, Firhad Hakim, has been roaming the streets since morning. In the same vein, the BJP has accused Firhad Hakim and another state minister, Subrata Mukherjee, of influencing voters. The BJP has demanded that the two grassroots leaders be detained. The BJP has raised this demand of the Election Commission. However, Firhad refuted this allegation of Gerua Shibir.

Regarding the BJP’s allegations, Firhad said, “I have never knowingly done wrong in my life. I have no desire to influence the vote. I only kept in touch with grassroots workers in my office. I have not stood in front of any booth since morning. I don’t do any unethical work. I didn’t do it today either. ‘

After that, the BJP leaders, especially mentioning Arjun Singh’s name, Firhad said, ‘They are don, I am weak. I work for people. I live among people. Knowing that it will lose, BJP is spreading propaganda. The same statement was made by Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has been making multiple allegations since this morning. In the morning, he alleged that Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra had jammed the booth in Ward No. 72 under the Bhabanipur Assembly. In his words, ” Voting could not be started in booth number 126 of ward no. This area belongs to Madan Mitra. He is the one who wants to occupy the booth to stop people from voting. Even though Priyanka said this, the voting in that booth had started long ago. However, Firhad dismissed Priyanka’s allegations early in the morning.

Read more: Explosive allegations against Priyanka in Bhabanipur

Firhad countered, “Is there anything called Madan Mitra area here? This is all Mamata Banerjee’s area. Rigging is never done in Bhabanipur. There is never a booth jam here. Madan Mitra’s area is Kamarhati. He is the MLA of Kamarhati. But there is no more voting. Firhad then countered, “BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal is trying to create unrest for no reason. There is no problem anywhere in Bhabanipur. Everywhere there are micro-observers, there are CCTVs, people are going to vote by showing their identity cards. There will be no profit by making these complaints unnecessarily. The BJP is making excuses before it loses. ”



