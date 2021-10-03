Bhabanipur By Poll Results | Mamata Banerjee: Shovandev-Rudranil gap flew, Trinamool waiting for Mamata’s record win in Bhabanipur!

#Kolkata: The eighth round count has just ended. As a result of the Bhabanipur by-election (Bhabanipur By Poll Results), the Trinamool candidate Mamata Banerjee has almost touched the margin of victory of the Trinamool in the 2021 Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee is leading with 26,502 votes at the end of the eighth round. In the 2021 assembly polls, Trinamool candidate Shobhandev Chattopadhyay lost to BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh by 2619 votes. As a result, it is certain that Mamata Banerjee is going to lose that gap.

The Trinamool saw this by-election as the beginning of a ‘Delhi journey’. So the Trinamool tried hard to win Mamata Banerjee’s record. The top leadership of the Trinamool was also on its way to the Bhabanipur by-election. In the end, the ruling camp seems to be moving towards fulfilling the grassroots dream.

Rudranil Ghosh lost by a huge margin to Mamata Banerjee’s soldier Shobhandev Chattopadhyay from Bhabanipur constituency in the last assembly elections. Shobhandev Chatterjee lost to Rudranil by 2619 votes. Shobhandev Chattopadhyay’s victory also surpassed Mamata Banerjee’s margin of victory in the last assembly polls (25,301). But this time the by-election lost that victory and is moving towards a bigger gap.

Incidentally, after the demarcation of the border, voting took place again in Bhabanipur in 2011. Trinamool’s Subrata Bokshi first won from the Bhabanipur constituency when he came to power in the Trinamool state after 34 years of left rule. Although Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister, she had to contest the by-election from Bhabanipur in 2021 as it did this time. Because then he was an MP When Subrata Bokshi resigned, then Mamata won from Bhabanipur

Trinamool’s Subrata Bokshi won the 2011 assembly elections by 49,938 votes. But within a few months of the by-election in Bhabanipur, only 44 percent of the votes were cast. Despite this, Mamata Banerjee won by a margin of 54,213 votes But in 2016, in that Bhabanipur alone, Mamata won by just over 25,000 votes In 2021, he defeated BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh by 27,619 votes in Bhabanipur. In other words, Mamata Banerjee is on the way to breaking her own record of winning 54,213 votes in 2011, a section of the political circles thinks so.