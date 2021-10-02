Bhabanipur Bypoll Results 2021 Live Updates

#Kolkata: The fate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be decided today at the High Voltage Bhabanipur Center (Bhabanipur Bypoll Results 2021). Political analysts are unanimously acknowledging that the by-election of this center (West Bengal By Election 2021) is one of the most important not only in the state but also in the national politics. In Bhabanipur, Trinamool candidate Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee), BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal and Left (CPIM) face Sreejib Biswas. All three candidates took the campaign by storm. Thursday’s test results are today 3 October. Counting is going on at Sakhawat Memorial Girls High School.

A total of 21 rounds will be counted. Section 144 has already been issued within 100 meters of the counting center. Section 144 has been issued since Friday evening. Polling agents and polling staff will be able to enter only after showing the Corona Test Certificate. The counting center has a three-tier safety belt. State Police or Calcutta Police will be the first. The second will be the Calcutta Police and the Central Force. The third zone will have completely central forces. CCTV will be installed from the second zone. Nothing can be entered except white paper and pens inside the counting center. Only returning officers and observers can use mobile.

If all goes well, the counting will be completed by two in the afternoon. However, only then will the Vivipat calculation process begin. Counting will be done in 14 tables. No more than two candidates can enter with the winning candidate while taking the certificate. No victory procession can be held after the count. Any gathering outside the counting venue is prohibited. According to the commission, a total of 24 Central Forces personnel are in charge of security at the counting center of Sakhawat Memorial Girls High School.