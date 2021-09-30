Bhabanipur turned around at last, Assembly polls will be overtaken by the turnout? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The turnout in Bhabanipur rose to 53.32 per cent by 5 pm. Voting is scheduled for 6:30 pm As a result, the ruling party Trinamool Congress is relieved Because there was no doubt in the ruling camp about the victory of the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) Their main concern was 6 about the turnout

In the morning, the turnout in Bhabanipore was quite low But as the day progressed, so did the turnout Trinamool leaders also kept tweeting appealing to the common people to vote In the afternoon, a large crowd of voters was seen in the booths of Bhabanipur

Read more: The leader was given the seat he won, Shovandev opened his mouth with a vote today

In the 2021 assembly elections, the turnout in Bhabanipur was just over 71 percent The Trinamool leadership hopes that the way the turnout has increased since the afternoon, the turnout by 6:30 pm may surpass the turnout in the Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee also won the by-election from Bhabanipur in 2011 and became the Chief Minister. However, only 44.63 percent of the votes were cast in the service Compared to that, the number of votes cast in Bhabanipur in this by-election is much higher