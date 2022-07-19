“Bhaber Bhasha Bangla Kajer Noy”- A Debate Session Organized By Techno India In Association With Calcutta Debating Circle

Techno India Group, the largest private education group in Eastern India, organized a debate session in association with Calcutta Debating Circle on “Bhaber Bhasha Bangla Kajer Noy” where students from Dhaka University, Xaviers’ College and Techno India University participated. The session was held at Techno India University premises.

The programme commenced with a welcome note by Prof Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group that was followed by a riveting debate session by the students on the motion. The event was graced by the dignitaries like Mr Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner Of Bangladesh, Dr Kunal Sarkar, Chief Cardiac Surgeon & Senior Vice Chairman, Medica Superspeciality Hospital, Mr Chandril Bhattacharya, A Popular Bengali Essayist, Lyricist, Poet & Orator and Mr Ashoke Vishwanathan, Director & Theatre Personality.

“As an educator we encourage these debates where the opportunity of learning and expressing one’s view is encouraged. Debate and divergence of views can enrich our history, culture and knowledge. We feel that one can be empowered with their critical thinking, control of emotions, research skills broader view of the world. To be a successful speaker always remain empathetic as it may allow each one to understand the beliefs of the people that do agree with the healthy arguments”, said Prof Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group.

There were four students from Dhaka University, namely Israt Jahan Nur Iva, Miftahl Islam Panth, Shahrima Tanzin Orni, K.M. Nazib. Haider, one student from St. Xavier’s College, Srijoni Ghosh, one student from SLS Pune, Srijit Talukdar and three students from Techno India University, namely Surosree Paul, Shourjyo Sen & Tamojit Misra who participated in the debate.