Bharatiya Janata Party’s 12-hour strike on Monday, allegations of terrorism

#Kolkata: The BJP on Monday called for a 12-hour strike on terrorism charges in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP Bengal) is going on strike from 8 am to 6 pm. “Those who do not have the power are calling for a ban. In fact, they are calling for a conspiracy. They are conspiring by calling for a ban. They are sitting in a cold room and calling for a ban to defile Bengal.” Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee reacted strongly to the ban.

Perth Chatterjee

BJP candidates or activist supporters (West Bengal Municipal Elections) have been accused of breaking EVMs during elections in one municipal area after another. As a result, the question arises as to whether the BJP’s new strategy is to break the EVM in the pre-poll Police have already arrested two BJP candidates in Barasat and Basirhat on charges of breaking EVMs. The BJP claimed that the rules were not being followed in the polls. Trinamool is carrying out terrorism in the districts.

The Trinamool did not stop retaliating. Political leaders have tried to influence voters, alleges Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. “Pre-polls are going on in different parts of the country. The polls were peaceful except for a few isolated incidents. The BJP broke the EVM knowing the rate was certain. Allegations of incitement have been leveled against BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and Arjun Singh.” Reported by Kunal (TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh).

After announcing the strike, Perth Chatterjee said, “Despite all the persuasions, the turnout was 69% with enthusiasm. The opposition leaders did all this as planned in 108 municipalities. The people cast their votes on their own. “Those who do not have the power are calling for a ban. In fact, it is also a conspiracy. Bengal is being polluted by calling a ban sitting in a cold room.”

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: February 27, 2022, 17:55 IST

Tags: BJP, BJP Bandh, Partha Chattapadhyay