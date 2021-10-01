Bhavanipur Past, Shobhandev Chatterjee to jump into Kharadaha campaign from tomorrow – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The high-profile vote in Bhabanipur is over. This time the target is Kharadaha. Tomorrow, on Saturday, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi Day, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will start campaigning or voting from Kharadha constituency. Shobhandev Chatterjee is one of the most important faces in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

The commission has announced the date for the by-elections for the remaining four seats in the state. Though the ruling party has not yet announced the candidates for Gosaba, Shantipur and Dinhata, the party leader has said that Shobhandev will be the candidate in Kharadha. Shobhandev Chatterjee is already working in Kharadha for meetings and public relations. Tomorrow, from Saturday until the election, he will be stationed in Kharadha Companion is his son Sayandev Chatterjee.

Read more– Look at the gap now, what is the final voting rate in Bhabanipur?

Shobhandev Chattopadhyay got into a fight at the age of 8 and lost to BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh in Bhabanipur a few months ago. And it didn’t stop there. Before Mamata Banerjee, who lost by a small margin in Nandigram, said so, she left the seat for Mamata. Shobhandev Chatterjee has been busy promoting Bhabanipur for the past one month. Starting from wall writing, staff meeting, door to door nothing was left out. Besides, Kharadahar has kept the news.

Shobhandev Chatterjee said, “I am very happy that I was able to vote for Mamata Banerjee. Mamata is the leader of the whole country. The more votes he wins, the more his dignity will increase. She is one of the best leaders in the country. Votes in Bhabanipur will increase. After winning from Kharadha, we will also stand by him.

Sayandev and Ishandev are the two sons of Shobhandev Chattopadhyay. At the moment, Sayandev is the state secretary of the Trinamool Youth Congress. Sayandev was also in the campaign with Shovon. Dad will be with Sion from tomorrow. A house has already been rented in Kharadha. They will stay there. A central office will be inaugurated tomorrow, Saturday. All the work of voting will continue from there.

Read more– Peaceful teenager behind grassroots empowerment in Goa, reveals Luisinho Feleiro

He knows Bhabanipur like the palm of his hand. So he said, ” 58 percent of the vote. It’s good enough. This is the trend of voting in the by-elections. ” The leader’s vote is over. This time he will have to fight for votes. He is the Trinamool candidate in Kharadha re-election. Standing on the stage, Mamata Banerjee has announced more than once. After the untimely demise of Trinamool MLA Kajal Sinha, the party has considered him as the most deserving. However, Shobhandev Chatterjee has no worries about that. The leader trusted him, he won by a big margin and made the leader feel deserving. The circle will be completed when the results of Sunday’s vote come out. The campaign has already started across Kharadha. The current agriculture minister of the state will be busy there this time.