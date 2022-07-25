Bhubaneswar flew in Air Ambulance with Parth, will undergo health check-up at AIIMS – News18 Bangla

#Sahnik Ghosh and Shanku Santra, Kolkata: Air ambulance left for Bhubaneswar with Partha Chatterjee. Air ambulance will reach Bhubaneswar by 9:30 am Partha Chatterjee will be taken directly to Bhubaneswar AIIMS from the airport Similarly, ambulances and police convoys have been kept ready at Bhubaneswar airport

Partha Chatterjee was first taken to Kolkata Airport in a large ambulance from SSKM Hospital this morning. The minister of state was then taken off in a small ambulance to the air ambulance.

Partha Chatterjee was taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for medical examination as directed by Calcutta High Court. For that, the air ambulance reached Kolkata from Guwahati this morning Parth Chatterjee’s ambulance was taken directly in through cargo gate number five of the airport. ED officer Mithilesh Kumar Mishra will go to Bhubaneswar along with Partha Chatterjee Partha Chatterjee’s lawyer Anindya Kishore Raut will also be there Doctor Tusharkanti Patra will also reach Bhubaneswar along with Partha Chatterjee

A team of specialist doctors, including a nephrologist, has been kept ready at Bhubaneswar AIIMS for Partha Chatterjee’s health check-up. According to the High Court order, Partha Chatterjee has to appear in the special court hearing of ED this afternoon through video link or virtually. Because Bankshal court judge Partha Chattopadhyay was ordered to ED custody for two days.

After the medical examination, the physical examination report of Partha Chatterjee will be submitted to the special court of ED today by 3 pm today. Keeping in mind the physical condition of Partha Chattopadhyay after his arrest on Saturday, the Bankshal Court directed him to be taken to SSKM Hospital for treatment. Similarly, the former education minister was admitted to the cardiology department of the hospital

But the ED did not have confidence in the medical system of SSKM Hospital As a result, the Central Investigation Agency approached the Calcutta High Court questioning the impartiality of the hospital’s report An application was made by the ED to take Partha Chattopadhyay to another state for physical examination. Judge Vivek Chowdhury of Calcutta High Court responded to that application

