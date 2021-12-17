Bidhannagar Molestation Case: Two policemen arrested in Bidhannagar molestation case ordered for 3 days police custody

#Kolkata: Bidhannagar Molestation Case: Two policemen arrested for allegedly molesting a young woman in North Bidhannagar police station area have been remanded in police custody for three days. He was produced in Bidhannagar court on Friday from jail custody. Meanwhile, investigating officer Sabiruddin Mufti has been removed for allegedly molesting a young woman from Asansol in North Bidhannagar. AC SPL Branch Rupashree Pahari Chatterjee has been given the charge of Investigating Officer. Two police personnel ASI Sandeep Pal and CIVIC Abhishek Malakar were directed to be produced in Bidhannagar Molestation Case on Thursday. The reason for the arrest of the two policemen was to reconstruct the incident and request for police custody of the two accused police personnel for confiscating the phone of the accused ASI Sandeep.

According to court sources, the accused civic police lawyer Pabitra Biswas appealed to the court, who is to say ‘he’? Civic or someone else? 164 That is, the secret statement has been made. The civic police did nothing. There is no ‘they’ written anywhere in the FIR. The public prosecutor countered that what he was saying was not true. The two have committed indecency together. Needless to say the civic was driving. Judge Shantanu Gangopadhyay’s question, who is ‘he’? Are you very aware (said Civic’s purpose)? Where are you posting? Civic’s lawyer said the traffic. Judge’s counter question, when does the duty end? 10 pm or 1 pm? The investigating officer said ASI was on duty from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. He had a civic with him.

Judge Punch repeatedly asked, “Why a goat? Even after duty? You were conscious. Why didn’t you open the uniform after your duty ended at noon? Why didn’t you open it at 10 o’clock at night? Civic’s lawyer said Dhu was wearing white pants. Can’t you say white pants in civic? How do you put the two of you on the back of your bike in the traffic of those who spend the winter fine? He broke the rules himself. “Civic’s lawyer said,” Who ordered Civic to ride the bike? ” As far as I know he was in civil. That means you (Civic) were wearing a police uniform. That uniform gave the message to the victim that you are a policeman on duty. You are not obliged to listen to ASI after duty.

The judge said, “You broke the traffic rules by putting two people on the back of the bike.” The judge said, “There were two bikes, you were in a dress. ASI was Sandeep. The young woman did not sit down. The young woman was sitting behind Sandeep. The judge retorted, “First the young woman sits behind the civic. That ASI was on another bike. Some go away and ASI comes down. Then ASI sat on the back of the Civic’s bike, don’t say that the young lady never sat behind the Civic. ” The angry judge asked, ” What time is it? When did you sit in the back? ” Civic’s lawyer said, ” It will be 1.27 pm. ” Judge’s question, ” When did you get out of the car? ” Civic’s police lawyer replied, Maybe 10 minutes. “

The judge said in a diagonal tone, “Time does not match. Civic’s lawyer said, “Civic Abhishek has no recovery on his mobile phone. An application has been made for Sandeep’s mobile recovery. Civic is not required for Reconstruction. If you think Civic may run away, then submit all his education certificate, everything related to his career. ” The bail application is kept before the court. In return, the public prosecutor said, “Reconstruction, recovery, these are needed. If done separately, the reconstruction will not be fixed. The two accused need to be together. “

Civic’s lawyer asked, “Did the incident happen on the 11th, and did you remember to be taken into police custody on the 18th?” Kumar Pal said, “Police custody has been sought for the reconstruction of mobiles and incidents. The Electronic Complex Police Station has already taken the mobile of Civic Shafiqul and Sub-Inspector Prabhas Ghosh from the accused Sandeep. On Thursday, the investigating officer went to the jail and interrogated him. So what’s the point of asking for police custody? “

The lawyer of the arrested Civic said, “They were drunk in the FIR. What is in the medical report of the two?” The angry judge asked, “The incident took place on the night of 11th Arrested at 2:55 on the 12th! Why is it so late? ” Public Prosecutor Sabir Ali said, ” The marathon was being interrogated. He was arrested for having inconsistencies in various words. ” “Is everything on CC camera?” Said the arrested ASI’s lawyer. “The complainant made CC footage and a mobile video. The complainant did not write that in the FIR. That means there was an opportunity to make a video. ” Not all places have pictures. As a result, events need to be reconstructed. The new investigating officer thinks the incident needs to be reconstructed and the mobile phone confiscated, so three days of police custody is needed. The bike was confiscated but there is no mobile in Caesar’s list. “ASI’s lawyer said,” This is a general case. ” After hearing the questions and answers of both the parties, the Bidhannagar court ordered three days police custody. ASI Sandeep Kumar Pal and Civic Abhishek Malakar will be produced in court again on December 20. The young woman’s secret statement has already been taken. All in all, the Bidhannagar court ordered the police custody of the accused from the jail custody this time.

Arpita Hazra